Revanth launches Hath-se-hath Jodo Yatra

Kodangal: TPCC president Revanth Reddy launched the Hath-se-Hath Jodo Yatra in Kodangal constituency of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Thursday. The Congress leader also slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and accused him of not fulfilling any of his poll promises in last 8 years.

Speaking at the launch meeting Revanth Reddy said that though he had become the TPCC President, but his heart still beats for the people of Kodangal. And because of this, he said that he had come to Kodangal to give the message of Rahul Gandhi' Bharat Jodo Yatra to each and every household and to every individual at their doorsteps through the Hath-se-Halth Jodo Yatr.

Revanth slammed that during the over 8 years of KCR rule not a single promised made by him was fulfilled. If the people want to get Rythu Runa Maafi, Arogyasri, Indiramma Houses and removal of the Dharani Portal, then KCR's Job must go. He took potshots at KCR for giving Rythu Bheema to the farmers and not paying compensation for the crop loss. "We are demanding KCR to provide crop insurance to the farmers. Rythu bheema is given to farmers if their crop is lost due to natural calamities, however KCR is giving Rythu Bandhu, which is given to the farmer's family after his death," said Revanth Reddy.

Reminding the Congress rule in Telangana, Revanth said that during Congress rule each and every poor person got houses and other welfare programmes. But during the past 8 years of KCR government nobody in the villages had got the double bedroom houses as promised by the Chief Minister KCR. The Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra is a continuation of the recently concluded Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. While lauding the Rahul Gandhi's initiative of Bharat Jodo yatra, which inspired the Congress party leaders across the country to continuing the people to people contact, Revanth Reddy said that the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra will enable the leaders of Congress party to meet the people at the door steps of the people in each and every constituency. "We have decided to continue the Jodo Yatra initiated by AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

In continuation to this, we are launching the Hatlh-se-Hath Jodo yatra. This yatra will being form February 6th and will continue for 60 days," informed the TPCC president, while launching the Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi had successfully taken up the mammoth walkathon of over 3574 Kilometers across India from Kanya Kumari in Tamil Nadu, to Kahmir in Jammu and Kashmir in just 150 days. Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi did not care for hot summer or cold winter or the snowy Himalayan Mountains. This Yatra is mainly aimed at giving a hope to the poor and downtrodden that Congress party is there to serve them and save them.