Revanth plans victory rally from Borabanda

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the Borabanda crossroads will be named after departed Congress senior leader P Janardhan Reddy, who was popularly called “PJR”.

Reflecting supreme confidence about his party’s victory in the Jubilee Hills bypolls, the Chief Minister said: “Soon after the byelection results are announced, I will embark on a ‘Vijaya yatra‘from the same location and name the crossroads after PJR.”

Revanth Reddy addressed a huge gathering at a corner meeting in Borabanda as part of the party’s byelection campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Mentioning that he had fulfilled the promise of inducting Mohd Azharuddin as Minister in the Cabinet made during the 2023 Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy said: “The BRS symbol car has already been dumped in the garage and now KTR and Harish Rao are roaming in auto to hoodwink the Jubilee Hills voters again in the byelections ”.

In a scathing attack on KTR, the Chief Minister said that the BRS working president’s sister K Kavitha’s statements were enough to prove how the BRS leadership was ill-treating women in the family and in the government. KTR threw out his own sister over the dispute on asset distribution in the family. No daughter or sister would make such wild accusations like Kavitha against their own family members unless she was meted injustice. Revanth asked: “Will KTR give respect to BRS’ candidate M Sunitha when his own sister revolted against him openly”.

The Chief Minister castigated BRS chief KCR over not inducting even a single woman in his Cabinet. The Congress government inducted two women ministers – Seetakka and Konda Surekha and launched a slew of women empowerment schemes like free bus travel and allotted stalls for marketing the products of women's self-help groups at the Shilparamam. The Chief Minister listed out welfare schemes of his government such as ration cards, 200 units of free power supply, Indiramma houses etc.

Alleging that the BRS was making attempts to create hurdles to free bus travel for women, the Chief Minister said that KTR, during his term as MA and UD minister, never solved the local problems in Jubilee Hills. Revanth Reddy criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for raising local issues without getting any central funds to the Jubilee Hills seat, which was also part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency from where the Union Minister was elected. Kishan Reddy is talking about new problems today.