Revanth pushes for 42% BC quota

Cong high command backs Telangana model of social justice

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Congress party MPs to take forward the ‘battle’ to achieve 42 per cent reservation for backward classes (BCs) in Telangana, which would set the ‘benchmark’ for the entire country. He urged Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, to lead the battle in both Houses, while Telangana’s Congress leaders would build the momentum at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

While giving his power-point presentation in Delhi on the caste survey taken up by the Congress government in Telangana to party MPs, including Rahul, Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the CM explained how the state government had made ‘meticulous efforts’ to complete the task within 60 days.

Reiterating that the survey would be a ‘roadmap’ for the nation, he said the survey could be called ‘RaRe model’. “If anyone has an issue calling it as the Telangana Model of caste census, we can call it ‘RaRe model’, the Chief Minister said.

While showing the letter of appreciation from Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Pawrty, the CM described it as a lifetime achievement award. “A letter of appreciation from Sonia Gandhi is an Oscar Award, Nobel Prize and lifetime achievement for me,” he said, to the applause from fellow partymen.

With the achievement of the state government’s SEEEPC (Social, Education, Employment, Economic, Political, Caste) survey in Telangana, Revanth Reddy felt that the Congress had placed a massive challenge before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “We would have unseated Modiji if the Centre failed to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census. This is the success of Rahul Gandhi, similar to successful withdrawal of farm laws. Modi not only withdrew the three farm laws, but also apologised,” Revanth recalled.

The Chief Minister dared anyone to challenge the survey conducted by the Telangana government. “88 crore pages of data are with me now. This is 100 per cent foolproof data which was self-declared by people, and I dare anyone to challenge this,” he stated.

Citing the examples of how only few households opted out of the survey, Revanth Reddy said that BRS leaders K Chandrashekar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao decided to not to become part of the survey and hence remained ‘unaccounted for’ in Telangana. “Since they failed to become a part of the process, they remained unaccounted for,” he said.

Rahul, Priyanka laud Revanth Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi lauded the efforts of Revanth Reddy. “Revanth Reddy and other party leaders exceeded my expectations; they not only did the caste census but did so exceptionally well and in the right spirit. I can say with certainty that the level of competence they have demonstrated is a milestone for social justice in the country. It will set the standard for a nationwide caste census, regardless of whether the BJP likes it or not,” Rahul said, during his address.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Very proud of you for this achievement and even more for having the political courage to do it.”