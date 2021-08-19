Revanth Reddy tears into TRS, KCR at Raviryala meet

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday fired a salvo at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of not fulfilling promises made to the SC and ST communities. He alleged that KCR and his family members were looting the State.

Participating in the 'Dalit Girijana Dandora' at Raviryala, in Rangareddy district, the Congress leaders listed the promises made to the dalit and tribal communities since KCR came to power in the new State of Telangana in 2014.

"In the TRS rule, the two most oppressed communities were meted out injustice in all aspects, including allotment of key posts in the government. Few non-local retired bureaucrats were enjoying power and position, while SC and ST officials were not given importance in the administration," he added.

Revanth asserted that KCR came out of his farmhouse only after the Congress launched an intensified fight against the government. His party would fight until the TRS chief is removed from the CM's post. The TPCC chief said that it was the Congress which introduced reservation to SC and STs in education and employment and also gave land rights to the poorer sections of the two communities.

"During the Telangana movement, Dalits and STs fought for separate State and also sacrificed their lives. After the State formation, KCR and his family members left the martyrs' families in the lurch and gave priority to anti-Telangana leaders in the government", the TPCC chief charged.

He alleged that the government acquired thousands of acres from farmers in the name of development of Pharma City and sold them to industrialists at exorbitant prices.