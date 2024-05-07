  • Menu
Revanth Reddy to Campaign in Warangal District for Lok Sabha Elections

As part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Revanth Reddy will be visiting Warangal district today. He is scheduled to hold a road show in the Warangal East constituency in support of candidate Kadiam Kavya.

Revanth Reddy will actively participate in the election campaign and is expected to address the public in a speech endorsing Kadiam Kavya for the upcoming Parliament elections. This visit is seen as a significant step in garnering support for the Congress party in the region.

The road show and campaign event are expected to draw large crowds, with residents eager to hear from Reddy and show their support for the party.

X