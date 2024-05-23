  • Menu
Revanth Reddy visits Maha Buddha Vihar, lauds the Buddha teachings

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, visited the Maha Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad on Thursday to express his support for the teachings of Buddha and the importance of spreading his message of peace and mindfulness.

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, visited the Maha Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad on Thursday to express his support for the teachings of Buddha and the importance of spreading his message of peace and mindfulness. During his visit, CM Reddy praised the enduring significance of the Buddhist doctrine, which has remained relevant for over 2,500 years.

In his remarks, CM Reddy stressed the need to respect Buddhist monks in Telangana and highlighted the value of approaching tasks with a meditative mindset. He announced plans to allocate funds from the Special Development Fund for the construction of a meditation hall and the establishment of a school to support the propagation of Buddhist teachings.

Addressing the rise of intolerance and jealousy in society, CM Revanth Reddy underscored the relevance of Buddha's teachings in today's world, where competition often overshadows mindfulness and peace. He pledged support for initiatives aimed at spreading Buddha's message to all members of the community, affirming his government's commitment to providing necessary assistance for such endeavors.

