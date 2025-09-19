Revanth to huddle with Cong leaders in Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will huddle with Congress High Command bigwigs in Delhi and apprise them of the political situation in the state in the context of the upcoming polls to local bodies, by-polls to the Jubilee Hills constituency, and the intractable delay in the approval of 42 per cent BC quota by the Centre. The Chief Minister, who left for Delhi on Thursday night, will also discuss filling nominated posts with the party’s top leaders. Attending an Investor Summit and meeting certain Union Ministers on pending issues concerning the state are also part of CM’s schedule during his stay in Delhi for two to three days.

Leaders said that a survey was conducted on the winning prospects of the Congress in the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and its report would be submitted by the Chief Minister to the party senior leaders. Revanth will explain the strategy to be adopted by the government and the party to win the by-election. Leaders said that the development of the Jubilee Hills constituency and the release of funds would also be included in the report.

Another survey on the Congress party’s potential strength to win most of the local bodies was also conducted. Sources said that the Chief minister would explain to the party leadership the necessity of postponing the elections to local bodies until the 42 per cent BC quota issue is addressed. For, the Congress party’s eventual victory in the Jubilee Hills by elections will also give a big push to the rank and file and prepare them to win the elections to local bodies. Sources said that Revanth Reddy would seek the party high command’s suggestions before going ahead with polls to local bodies.