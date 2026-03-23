Revanth too treated me unfairly, alleges Jeevan

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and former Minister T Jeevan Reddy stated that he no longer commands any respect within the party. He remarked that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was one of the individuals, who had treated him unfairly.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Jeevan Reddy asserted that his dignity had been compromised due to Revanth Reddy. While acknowledging that he personally holds Revanth Reddy in high regard, he noted that even Revanth Reddy did not seem to have a solution to his grievances.

Jeevan Reddy posed a rhetorical question: "Is it possible to sideline 10 (BRS) MLAs from party affairs?". Jeevan Reddy clarified that a decision regarding his political future would be taken on March 25. He issued a statement to this effect. He called upon party workers and close associates, who have stood by him for four decades, to offer their suggestions. He announced that he would convene a meeting with his key leaders at Bandaru Gardens in Jagtial on March 25 to arrive at a final decision. He declared that he could no longer continue in the party and could not endure this mental anguish any longer.

Jeevan Reddy also raised a pointed question: "Is there no responsibility to repair the Medigadda barrage?" Jeevan Reddy noted that the farming community is currently facing severe difficulties regarding irrigation water. Despite having worked tirelessly for the party for four decades, Jeevan Reddy has expressed deep anguish over the fact that he is currently not receiving the respect he deserves within the party.

In fact, the primary cause of Jeevan Reddy's dissatisfaction appears to be the influx of leaders from other parties (particularly the BRS--such as MLA M Sanjay Kumar--into the Jagtial constituency, and the subsequent elevation of their prominence and priority within the Congress party.

To determine the course of his political future, he decided to organise a massive meeting with his followers and key leaders at Bandaru Gardens in Jagtial on March 25. He clarified that on that day, he would announce his future course of action based on the suggestions offered by the party workers.

He asked party workers and close associates, who have stood by him for four decades, to share their suggestions. He said his decision about his future will be guided solely by their opinions.