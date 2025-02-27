Revanth’s poser to KTR over film producer’s death

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raised doubts on the ‘mysterious’ death of film producer M Kedar who allegedly maintained close relations with BRS leader KT Rama Rao. The Chief Minister also suspected the role of BRS leaders in the murder of Rajalinga Murthy and the advocate Sanjiv Reddy who fought against BRS on Kaleshwaram project and the damage to Medigadda barrage.

In an informal chat, the Chief Minister said that Kedar was one of the suspects in the Radisson drug case. The suspect was maintaining good relations with KTR and his close family members, he informed. He said that KTR’s business partner Kedar died suspiciously in Dubai. “Why KTR was not responding to the suspicious death of the film producer. The killings of Murthy and Sanjiv Reddy were also part of BRS’ murder politics; why KTR is not demanding a judicial probe into the incident”, the CM wondered.

Rajalinga Murthy, who had filed a case against the BRS government over the collapse of the Medigadda barrage, was brutally murdered on February 19. Revanth Reddy said that the government will take action in the drug case soon with evidence.