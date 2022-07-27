Rice Millers Association president joins BJP

Nizamabad (Bodhan): All India Rice Millers Association national general secretary Vaddi Mohan Reddy has resigned from TRS and decided to join the BJP.



Mohan Reddy will join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 29.

Recently, Mohan Reddy held a discussion with the main BJP leaders in Delhi. The issue of rice procurement has been deadlocked for the past few days. Mohan Reddy played a key role in persuading the Central government about rice procurement. Earlier he represented as ZPTC from TDP. He joined TRS at a time when the Commercial Taxes department was investigating the fake challan scam of rice millers. The development of that day became the subject of debate in political terms. At that time, under the leadership of Mohan Reddy, the leaders of the rice millers' association from across the State of Telangana joined the TRS party en masse. Observers expect massive desertion of the same magnitude.

Addressing a press conference in Bodhan on Wednesday, Mohan Reddy said that he left the pink party for getting any important post in the party. He stated that about 100 people have joined the BJP along with him, many village sarpanches, many mandal territorial public representatives and society chairmen.