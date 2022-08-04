Road From Charminar To Panjesha: Pedestrians grope in the dark

Hyderabad: While the government keeps boasting about the development works being carried out in the city, the ground reality is that still several areas in the city are still poorly lit as the street lights near the historic Charminar went dysfunctional in the past 15 days and no authority is ready to resolve the issue.

After the recent heavy rains, the road from Charminar to Panjesha is completely dark posing a risk of accidents to the commuters. For 15 days the streetlights installed on this road are not functioning due to which residents, as well as pedestrians are facing difficulties.

Residents said that several commuters met with accidents as the road is completely dark.

A resident, Mohammed Ahmed said, "Street lights remain dysfunctional during the night, several children are scared to go out in the evening hours with no street lights. This road is a major route connecting several areas but no authority is taking any action on this issue,"

He further said that as the area is poorly lit many illegal activities are taking place during night. Though complaints were lodged with the concerned authority, no action has been taken, said Ahmed.

During the recent rain, the road got submerged into rainwater and commuters had to risk their lives to cross this road causing severe injuries to several commuters.

The residents demanded the civic body to maintain the streetlights and replace the old ones with new as many are permanently off. They also urged the GHMC to replace the existing drainage system with the new pipelines as the road is witnessing heavy water-logging during rain.