Rosaiah last rites to be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam tomorrow

The last rites of Konijeti Rosaiah who breathed his last today will be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam tomorrow, the Congress leaders said. Rosaiah's mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Ameerpet from Star hospital.

According to Congress leaders, his mortal remains will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday morning for the public visit. The final procession will be begin from Gandhi Bhavan at 12.30 pm and the last rites will be held at 1 pm.

Rosaiah who retired from active politics in 2016 is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter.