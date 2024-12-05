Rosaiah’s skills helped TG attain surplus budget: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled the exemplary services of K Rosaiah under various capacities, including as Governor. On his death anniversary on Wednesday, he credited the fiscal discipline adopted by Rosaiah as finance minister for Telangana’s surplus budget at the time of bifurcation.

Revanth Reddy, who took part in the event organised on the occasion of 3rd death anniversary of former AP CM K Rosaiah at HICC said that without his wisdom, Telangana would not have had Rs 16,000 crore as surplus budget at the time of its formation. He recalled his interactions with Rosaiah while serving as MLC and said that despite being an opposition member, Rosaiah encouraged him. He shared how Rosaiah once called him to his office, offered valuable suggestions, and encouraged him to study extensively for better performance in legislative debates.

According to Revanth Reddy, Rosaiah played a crucial role in maintaining stability and smooth governance. He emphasised that while the Chief Ministers may have changed, Rosaiah's presence as the second-in-command remained constant. He noted that Rosaiah never aspired to become the Chief Minister but was entrusted with the role during a critical time by Sonia Gandhi, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in him.

The Chief Minister highlighted the vital role of the Arya Vysya community in Telangana's economic progress and assured that the government would take steps to ensure a favorable environment for their businesses. He also promised to give them a fair representation within the party.

Expressing regret over the absence of a statue commemorating Rosaiah in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy promised to oversee the construction of a statue in a suitable location selected by the Arya Vysya community and assured its completion by next year.