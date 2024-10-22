RR district sees 2,157 candidates absent on day-one of Group-1 exam

Rangareddy: Asagainst the number of 8,011 candidates enrolled for the Group-I exam in Ranga Reddy district, the whole district witnessed nearly 73.08 per cent attendance, with only 5,854 candidates turning up to the test held on Monday while 2,157 were absent.

According to the officials, a total number of 11 centres have been established in the district for the Group-I exam with a seating capacity of 8,011 candidates. However, the Monday event surprisingly found 2,157 candidates, which stands to 26.92 per cent have played a truant.

A significant number of absences were reported from Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology, Aziz Nagar, in Moinabad, where nearly half of the enrolled candidates, i.e., 358 out of 626, stayed away from attending the test.

A second knock comes from Joginpally BR Engineering College in Yenkapally Village of the same Moinabad mandal, where 316 out of 500 candidates were found absent. KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology Moinabad, where two centres were formed, stood third in the row with a total number of 432 out of 768 candidates found absent.

Earlier, District Collector K Shashanka made a visit to the several designated centres to take stock of the arrangements made for the Group-I Main examinations that begin from Monday and will go on till October 27 in the district.

The officials reiterated that the candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, and those who come later will not be allowed.

The officials deployed at the centres were advised by the authorities to check the hall tickets carefully to prevent cases of impersonation.

Xerox centres, they said, have already been closed within the limits of examination centres.

The officials said that the regional coordinators, chief superintendents, flying squads, sitting squads, identification officers, and liaison officers have been told to carry out their assigned duties with utmost responsibility in conducting the examination.