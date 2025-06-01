Rs 17,169 cr allocated for tribals under sub-plan funds: Bhatti

Kothagudem: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the previous BRS government had failed to utilise Sub-Plan funds during its decade-long rule and it caused significant injustice to the individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Telangana.

He announced that the Congress-led government has allocated Rs.17,169 crore this financial year under the Sub-Plan for tribal welfare, and carried forward Rs 1,296 crore left unspent from previous years.

Addressing the Telangana Adivasi Congress workers’ meeting at Palwancha in Khammam district on Saturday, Bhatti urged leaders attending the training camp to take information about Sub-Plan schemes to every household.

“To understand the needs of tribal communities, we brought together tribal leaders and launched training programmes to implement solutions through the AICC,” said the minister, in his address.

“Under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Self-Employment Scheme, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated exclusively for tribals — a record in the nation’s history,” he added.

He underscored the recently introduced Indira Solar Tribal Development Scheme to help forest dwellers live with dignity. “Through this, we are bringing 6.7 lakh acres under cultivation by investing Rs 12,500 crore. We brought in the Nallamala Declaration to protect the rights and dignity of tribals,” he claimed.

“Dignity and equal society are possible only under Congress governance. We have introduced schemes in alignment with that vision. Welfare programmes are being provided to every household. We will soon distribute details to every home about which schemes are being delivered to each household and how much the government is spending,” he said.

Bhatti urged party leaders to take the details of all schemes to every household and help eligible people file applications.