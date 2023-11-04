Rs 450 crore seized during election period in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that nearly Rs 450 crore in cash, gold, silver, and other valuables have been seized by the special squads of the Election Commission across the State.

Intensified checking of vehicles, including those of ministers and other elected public representatives is taking place in all the districts. Already, additional central forces have reached many districts and held flag marches to instill confidence among electors.

He told newsmen that no proposal was received over the distribution of Rythu Bandhu. Similarly, a reply was received from Pragathi Bhavan over the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation notice and the same was sent to the Election Commission. Till November 3, 256 FIRs were booked for MCC violations, and of these, 30 were booked against BRS, 16 against Congress, five against BJP, and three against BSP, the CEO said. On the Dubbak incident wherein, BRS candidate and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy were attacked, he said a report was sought from police and they had submitted the same. All measures were being taken to ensure such incidents do not recur, he added.