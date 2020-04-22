RSS secretary Kacham Ramesh dismisses report of activists checking ID cards in Telangana State

Hyderabad: RSS Telangana State secretary Kacham Ramesh dismissed the reports alleging that the Swayamsevaks were checking the identity cards in Telangana.



In a statement on Tuesday, he said the allegations are not only false but also motivated by narrow and vested interests. He said that RSS swayamsevaks do not interfere with the work of the administration and perform activities only after getting proper and full concurrence from the local administration.

The presence of the members RSS on a highway in Yadadri- Bhongir checking the documents of passers-by during lockdown had kicked up a major row in the State.

The photos were also shared on Twitter by a RSS handle @friendsofrss saying that the "volunteers of RSS were helping the police". However, the Sangh dismisses the allegation that they were interfering in the govt officials work. RSS leader Ramesh said it is a known fact that during various natural calamities or unexpected crisis situations, the swayamsevaks rise to the occasion and get involved in the service of society.

The Sangh swayamsevaks network with various organisations in providing service in various localities and villages. They also work with the government establishment to aid them in areas where manpower is required. The current lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has created an unexpected requirement from various quarters in society. Swayamsevaks in Telangana has been providing service in 369 places providing assistance to over 25,000 families, he added.