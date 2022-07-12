  • Menu
RTC bus mows down 10-yr-old girl in Sangareddy

Highlights

10-year-girl was crushed under the wheels of an RTC bus at Sangareddy Collectorate on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: In a sad incident, a 10-year-girl was crushed under the wheels of an RTC bus at Sangareddy Collectorate on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Tanvi is a resident of Sangareddy town. She was going on a moped along with her parents when a speeding RTC bus knocked down the vehicle.

The girl came under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot. Her parents escaped unhurt in the incident.

The Sangareddy Rural Police have registered a case.

