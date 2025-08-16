RTC launches ‘Travel As You Like’ tickets

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Friday launched Travel As You Like (TAYL) tickets. The offer by the TGSRTC will last till August 31.

According to TGSRTC, the TAYL RTC tickets enable passengers to avail uninterrupted travel in all deluxe buses of the TGSRTC, including City Ordinary and Metro Express buses, for 24 hours from the time of purchase.

In a press release, the TGSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone executive director said, “The special tariff reduction is part of the corporation’s efforts to make the services more accessible.”