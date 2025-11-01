‘Run for Unity’ inspires youth, honours Sardar Patel’s vision

Hyderabad: The ‘Run for Unity’ was organised across the state to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and the architect of national integration, on Friday.

In Hyderabad, the run began at the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram near Basheer Bagh and culminated at the statue of Sardar Patel in the Public Garden near the Assembly. The event carried the message of “Ek Bharat – Shreshth Bharat” (One India – Great India), honouring Patel’s legacy of unity, sacrifice, and nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel, stating that the “Run for Unity” was being held nationwide to inspire youth with values of patriotism and service. He recalled Patel’s pivotal role as India’s first Home Minister in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union, laying the foundation for a united India.

Rao emphasised that Hyderabad’s merger into India was a direct result of Patel’s decisive leadership. The ‘Police Action’ led by Patel ended the Nizam’s autocratic rule and ensured Telangana’s place in the Indian republic. “Sardar Patel’s courage and vision liberated this land,” Rao said.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah continue to uphold Patel’s ideals by safeguarding national integrity and combating terrorism. Rao highlighted the construction of the “Statue of Unity” in Gujarat as a lasting tribute to Patel’s legacy, symbolizing strength and unity for future generations.

The event saw participation from prominent leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman, BJP Legislature Party Leader Elati Maheshwar Reddy, Legislative Council Leader AVN Reddy, MPs Etela Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and several MLCs and party members.