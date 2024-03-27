Sakhi Coordinator Sunitha delivered an awareness seminar on Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, (POSH)

Live
Nagarkurnool: College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana, said that an awareness program on PoSH Act 2013 was organized under the Women Empowerment Cell at Nelikonda Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool district center and Sakhi Center Coordinator Sunitha was the resource person in this program.She briefed the faculty and the students about the PoSH Act and its importance in workplaces.
After that, College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that when they were harassed at workplaces, they should inform the concerned committee in the form of a complaint and the problem should be resolved within 90 days.
Women Empowerment Coordinator ,B. Umadevi asked the students to spread this information as much as possible among their family members, workplaces and surroundings. All the faculty and students thanked them for organizing such a Vigyan Sabha. Vice Principal ,Shaik Khaja bee, lecturers Ramya Shailaja and others participated in this program.