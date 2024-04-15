Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Secretary, State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, inspected the Krishna River Kothigundam Srisailam backwater

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district on Monday at Elluru in Collectors of Nagar Kurnool and wanaparthi Districts Uday Kumar, Tejas Nandalal Power, Addl Collectors Kumar Deepak, Sanchit Gangwar, Mission Bhagiratha Sandeep Kumar along with senior officials inspected the availability of water in Reservoir.

He inspected the water levels at the Krishna River Srisailam backwater Kothigundam at the field level and inquired about the availability of water from the officials. After that he said The authorities have ordered to carry out planned water lifting without drinking water problems for the people of the district in summer.

In the current situation, the issue of drinking water supply is very important, keeping this in mind, officials should give high priority to the supply of drinking water and monitor it at the field level and take all precautions to prevent the problem of drinking water. Later, District Collector Uday Kumar Nagar Kurnool explained to him the steps taken to prevent drinking water shortage in nagarKurnool district.He was accompanied by Mission Bhagiratha officers and others.