Sangareddy SP conducts one-day workshop on cybercrimes, POCSO and NDPQ Acts

A one day workshop/co-ordination meeting was conducted by Sangareddy District SP Chennuri Rupesh I.P.S on Cyber Crimes, POCSO and NDPI Act, C.C.T.Y.S- 2.o. District Court Judge Prabhakar Rao, Assistant Sessions Judge Radhakrishna Chavan, Y.M. Mobile Court Magistrates, PPs, Judicial Officers, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, CIs, YHOs, Court Constables and Station Writers participated.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that cyber crimes are a problem that everyone is facing these days and awareness is important to get rid of cyber crimes. He advised the people of the district not to get greedy and fall victim to cyber crimes unnecessarily. He said people's innocence is cyber criminals' strength and cyber criminals are becoming more and more these days, trying to cheat innocent people in various fraudulent ways. He said that in these days when artificial intelligence is available, there is an opportunity to use technology and do more frauds. Therefore, everyone can get rid of cyber crimes when they are aware and alert. "If anyone is a victim of cyber crime, immediately, can, call 1930 or Y.C.R.B within 48 hours," he said suggesting to register a complaint on the portal.

Prasad DSP (Cyber Crimes Department, Hyderabad) said how to freeze the money of a victim of cybercrime and how to blind the money to the victim is explained. He said that Telangana State ranks first in the country in controlling cyber crimes, registering crimes and recovering money.

Later, District Judge Prabhakar Rao said earlier in the Krita Yuga, wars were fought by a demon stealing the Vedas, and in the Treta Yuga, a war was fought over a woman. During the Dwapara Yuga there is a war about the kingdom. Now we are in Kali Yuga and in Kali Yuga all kinds of frauds are possible and advised people to be careful as it is impossible to predict from which direction any danger will come. The District Judge opined that this one-day workshop will be very useful for group discussion on how victims of cyber crimes should be informed to the concerned police officers and how quickly the property damage should be compensated to the victim through the court. He said that there is a need for awareness among the people of the district about cyber crimes and for that, judicial and police departments should work in coordination to make people aware and protect them from cyber crimes.

Later, Assistant Sessions Judge Radhakrishna Chavan said that in the past, when technology was not so advanced, there were only thefts. Nowadays, with the advancement of technology and the increase in the use of smart phones and the increase in net banking and UPI transactions, cyber criminals are using this technology to commit various types of cyber crimes. He said that there is a need for awareness among the people of the district about cyber crimes, and for that, judicial and police departments should work in coordination to make people aware and protect them from the clutches of cyber criminals.

After that additional SP . Dr. Ashok explained about the POCSO cases, this POCSO Act was brought into force to protect the minors from sexual crimes. When the victim explained the injustice done to her. SHOs are advised to respond quickly and register the case and send it to Bharosa Center for investigation. He said the police officer should not be in police uniform while interrogating the girl victim and must be interrogated only in front of a female officer. Bharosa Center staff were advised that starting from the registration of the case till the punishment of the accused, it will be ensured that the victim woman gets adequate compensation.

Later Y.D.P.S. Dr. A. Rangadam Guest Lecturer said the youth mostly get used to these drugs for bad articles and use ganja etc and getting lost in it.