Save the River Krishna: Karunakar Reddy

Karunakar Reddy, the founder of Walk for Water, stressed the collective responsibility to save the Krishna river, especially highlighting its unprecedented drying up this year.

Gadwal: Karunakar Reddy, the founder of Walk for Water, stressed the collective responsibility to save the Krishna river, especially highlighting its unprecedented drying up this year. He performed a puja along with farmers near Rangapur on Vaisakh Shuddha Poornima and Buddha Poornima,

pledging to protect every drop of water. Reddy aims to engage 40 lakh people over the next ten years through farmers' committees to promote water conservation and ensure the river's sustainability.

