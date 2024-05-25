Live
- Raging inferno at gaming zone in Rajkot leaves 22 dead
- Karnataka may surpass Punjab in drug menace if action not taken: Pralhad Joshi
- Dombivli blast: Factory owner sent to police custody till May 29
- Congress-led UDF demands judicial probe into Kerala 'bar scam'
- China, Nepal reopen traditional border trade points
- Workers in unorganized sector should get their right - Senior Civil Judge G Sabitha
- People appreciate the police approach, Hesitate the R&B department
- BJP Leader Expelled from Party
- Save the River Krishna: Karunakar Reddy
- British man charged with terror offences after travelling to Syria
Just In
Save the River Krishna: Karunakar Reddy
Highlights
Karunakar Reddy, the founder of Walk for Water, stressed the collective responsibility to save the Krishna river, especially highlighting its unprecedented drying up this year.
Gadwal: Karunakar Reddy, the founder of Walk for Water, stressed the collective responsibility to save the Krishna river, especially highlighting its unprecedented drying up this year. He performed a puja along with farmers near Rangapur on Vaisakh Shuddha Poornima and Buddha Poornima,
pledging to protect every drop of water. Reddy aims to engage 40 lakh people over the next ten years through farmers' committees to promote water conservation and ensure the river's sustainability.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS