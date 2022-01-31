Schools, colleges in Telangana to reopen tomorrow

Schools reopen in Telangana: All the educational institutions in Telangana will be reopened tomorrow following all the COVID-19 measures as directed by the state government. The government's decision comes after the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate decline slightly.

The Chief Minister of state also directed the schools, colleges and institutions to ensure social distancing guidelines and protocols besides making arrangements for vaccination programmes.



All the educational institutions in the state have been closed for nearly 20 days when the government declared Sankranti holidays from January 10 to 16. Later, the holidays were extended to January 31 in the wake of increase in the COVID-19 cases in the state. However, due to the decrease the positivity rate, the government decided to reopen the schools and colleges.



Meanwhile, the students' parents are requested to see that the students follow COVID-19 protocols while going to schools.

On the other hand, the Osmania and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities in Hyderabad decided to extend online classes for the students till February 12.