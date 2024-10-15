SCR holds review meeting on safety of train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, the emphasis was given to intensifying the track patrolling with the help of the RPF and GRP teams and taking the vigilant approach towards ensuring safety needs in view of the recent untoward incidents all over the railways.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, instructed the officials to conduct safety drives and frequent field inspections. He instructed them to counsel the safety-related staff, including the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, and especially trackmen, to be vigilant while patrolling along the tracks and strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of the trains. He reviewed the availability of fire prevention safety items like smoke-detecting devices and fire extinguishers over the zone.

The general manager also reviewed the passenger complaint redressal system “Rail Madad” and advised officials to attend to the passenger’s complaints as soon as possible. He reviewed the working hours of the running staff and instructed officials to make plans for working hours in advance to handle the staff smoothly and ensure safe working conditions.