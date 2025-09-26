SCR launches Swachhata Hi Seva with walkathon, awareness drive

South Central Railway conducted a major cleanliness and awareness drive under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign on September 25. The Hyderabad Division organised a ‘Swachhata Walkathon’ and a one-hour voluntary labour programme titled ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ at the Secunderabad Railway Sports Ground.

The event was inaugurated by General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, who emphasised continuous dedication to cleanliness across railway stations, trains, hospitals, and residential colonies within the zone. Railway Board Additional Member (Works) Rajesh Agarwal praised the extensive efforts and urged all staff to dedicate at least 20 minutes daily to hygiene activities. The campaign focuses on five key areas: cleanliness of target units, public spaces, health camps for sanitation workers, promoting zero-waste celebrations, and raising awareness on waste reduction and recycling.

Over 6,200 cleanliness target units have been identified, with more than 2,150 already transformed. The initiative has conducted 118 workshops and 64 health camps, with thousands actively participating to enhance cleanliness and hygiene standards across the region.