SCR surpasses 100 million tonnes of freight loading

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has surpassed the crucial milestone of loading more than 100 Million tonnes (MTs) of freight in the current financial year. The zone has loaded a record 100.236 MTs till January 9, which is around 11.5 MTs more compared to the same period last year.

As per the release, this is also the fastest time achieved by the zone to surpass 100 MTs in freight loading achieving the milestone in 284 days compared to the previous best of 306 days achieved during 2018-19. The freight earnings of SCR also reached a new height of Rs. 9,755 Crores. These earnings registered a healthy growth of around 24 per cent more revenue as compared to the previous financial year's freight revenue of Rs 7,870 Crores.

The zone has been taking several proactive steps to attract new commodities towards rail transportation, while also strengthening the existing freight basket. While the terminal handling the freight, movement are being continuously improved and closely monitored to ensure timely delivery of the goods, said senior officer, Hyderabad.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, stated that the Business Development Units (BDU) set up across the zone, along with policy reforms and new initiatives has resulted in exceptional performance by the zone in terms of freight loading.