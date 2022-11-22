Scrap Dharani Portal, TPCC demands CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana PCC on Monday demanded the State government to scrap the Dharani Portal in wake of the increasing number of complaints on the ownership of lands possessed by the farmers.

A TPCC delegation led by State chief A Revanth Reddy met State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and submitted a memorandum requesting an addressal on distribution of land pattas and other farmer related issues.

The meeting was held following a call by the Congress to take up dharnas on Podu lands to abolish the existing Dharani Portal registrations for all kinds of agricultural lands and re-introduce the old system of land registration.

The party also urged the Chief Secretary to rectify the problems of the lands, included in the prohibited list of lands. The top official was also requested to implement Forest Rights Act and allot land pattas to those eligible over the Podu lands.

The party also appealed to the Chief Secretary to implement Tenant Farmers Act and extend all kinds of benefits to the tenant farmers, besides implementing Title Guarantee Act in Telangana.

Noting that natural disasters have damaged crops in over 15 lakh acres this year, the party urged Somesh Kumar to extend financial compensation to the farmers, who have sustained losses due to their crop damage.

Revanth Reddy said that his party has been planning to hold protests in support of the farmers with an objective to mount pressure on the State Government to solve their problems and added that they would hold an agitation in a phased manner.