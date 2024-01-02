SCR’s 4 Vande Bharat trains become a big hit

Hyderabad: The four Vande Bharat Express introduced in South Central Railway last year registered more than 100 per cent patronage in December 2023.

Currently, four Vande Bharat trains are running originating on the SCR jurisdiction including the Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad – Tirupati, Kacheguda – Yesvantpur (Hyderabad – Bangalore), Vijayawada – MGR Chennai Central. All these trains are running successfully with more than 100 per cent patronage from the inaugural run onwards.

“Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat(VB) express with 16 coaches introduced in January last year has been consistently operating with more than 100 per cent occupancy. In December 2023 the occupancy of Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam has been at 134 per cent, while Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Express is at 143 percent. Similarly, Secunderabad - Tirupati VB Express has also been consistently operated with full occupancy since April this year, and the occupancy of Secunderabad - Tirupati Express in December 2023 is 114 per cent, while Tirupati - Secunderabad Express is at 105 per cent”, stated a senior officer, SCR.

Kacheguda - Yesvantpur VB Express which began its commercial operation in September has also gained popularity and the occupancy of the train is at 107 per cent in December 2023. In the return direction, Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Express occupancy is at 110 per cent. The same goes with Vijayawada - MGR Chennai VB Express introduced in September, which has gained special recognition by connecting Tirupati occupancy of this train is registered at 126 per cent, while MGR Chennai - Vijayawada Express is registered at 119 per cent.

Adding value to these services, one more Vande Bharat Express has been introduced in SCR from Jalna to Mumbai CSMT, and the regular run of this train has begun from Monday.

SCR General ManagerArun Kumar Jain stated that this reflects the enormous popularity of India’s indigenous semi-high-speed train introduced in various routes all across the zone.