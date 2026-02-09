SEC instructs CDMA to finalise arrangements for indirect municipal elections

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) has accelerated the preparation for indirect elections to elect Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Deputy Chairpersons across Telangana’s urban local bodies. In a circular issued on Sunday, the SEC directed the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) to instruct all Municipal Commissioners to finalise logistical and administrative resources for the smooth conduct of these high-stakes polls. The SEC has mandated that officers authorised by the District Collector convene special meetings to elect the heads of municipalities and corporations. Commissioners must ensure that all necessary documentation is ready, including Form-II notices, gazette copies of reservation particulars, and oath forms for the newly elected members. Furthermore, the CDMA must provide blank copies of Form-A and Form-B to facilitate the nomination process for these indirect posts.

To ensure transparency and order during the special meetings, the SEC has ordered comprehensive arrangements including webcasting, videography, and the placement of wall clocks to monitor the time accurately. Seating must be organised according to political parties, with clear displays of placards for identification. Security will be tightened with a significant police presence at meeting hall entrances, and identity cards must be issued to all members, essential staff, and authorised media personnel.

Following the direct elections on 11 February, the results for ward members will be declared after counting on 13 February. The indirectly elected leaders will then be chosen during these scheduled special meetings. This directive ensures that once the results are announced, the transition to local governance is swift, secure, and follows established legal protocols without any administrative delays.