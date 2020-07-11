Hyderabad: To fulfil the superstitious belief that existing Secretariat would not provide a chance to any of the Chief Minister's son to become a successor, K Chandrasekhar Rao has gone ahead with demolition while ignoring the sanctity of the religious structures present inside the compound, said A Revanth Reddy, Congress MP.



The MP at a joint press conference held at Jubilee hills along with former minister Shabbir Ali and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, strongly condemned the demolition including that of the religious structures within Secretariat, without cabinet resolution or getting clearance from Green Tribunal. "Historically, 16 CMs held administration from this Secretariat and demolishing it while citing Vaastu as a reason to ensure his son KTR becomes CM, was against the aspirations of people and loss to exchequer worth hundreds of crores," he said.

On the High Court giving a nod to this, Revanth said that the Court was misguided, as it had rejected the PIL from Congress leaders citing lack of sanction from Cabinet.

He further said that besides hurting the sentiments of the religious community, the government has failed in compliance with Green Tribunal norms. The entire operation was silently completed while keeping opposition leaders under house arrest. The MIM and BJP which generally blow up issues like these, remained silent.

Ridiculing KCR's statements of regret on demolition of religious structures, Shabbir Ali felt that the promise being made by Chief Minister of constructing a mosque and temple were laughable as these structures stood as pride of Telangana people. Reddy further said that, "I suspected that KCR would indulge in this kind of misadventure and also wrote to him in 2019 to avoid such an idea."

Taking a potshot on TRS's ally MIM, he wondered as to why the leadership which makes hue and cry over Babri masjid, was silent on this issue. "CM KCR feigning ignorance about the demolition of mosques and temple in Secretariat is open cheating and deception to people. He reacted after all places of worship were fully razed to the ground.