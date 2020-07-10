Secunderabad: 23 officers complete TES course at MCEME

Secunderabad: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, conferred engineering degrees on 23 Officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-33 Course) on successful completion of their Bachelor of Technology programme on Friday. In addition, GOC-in-C ARTRAC also awarded GOC-in-C ARTRAC Unit Citation to MCEME, for having been adjudged one of the best training Establishment of Indian Army for the Year 2019.



MCEME is an institution functioning under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and trains engineers of the Indian Army. Its Commandant Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan said, "We at MCEME have a well qualified and self motivated teaching staff, state of the art facilities in the form of labs, integrated class room and IT infrastructure. Our College has also recently linked up with the National Knowledge Network and are in the process of setting up procedures to harness the large knowledge pool existing in premier education institutions like IIsT, IIsM, ISB, JNU and JNTU Hyderabad. The standard of training being imparted at MCEME has been nationally recognized, when the College was recently awarded the Golden Peacock National Trg Award for the year 2020".

And, the Award Winners Are:

♦ GOC-in-C ARTRAC Unit Citation 2019 - Military College of EME

♦ DGEME GOLD Medal - Lieutenant Harsh Chaudhary

♦ Commandant Silver Medal - Lt Akshay (Mech) and Lt Harsh Chaudhary (Elect)

♦ GOC-in-C ARTRAC, Best Student Book Prize & Certificate - Lieutenant Akshay