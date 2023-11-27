  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate roadshow in Airport quarters

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate roadshow in Airport quarters
x
Highlights

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Airport quarters, police quarters, vallabhai patel, Secunderabad club, mudfort chowratha, Masthan hotel and Tawai pura basti in monday.


Click Here to view more Pics

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X