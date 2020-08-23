Secunderabad: Make Macha Bolarum Market a model one

Secunderabad: Residents of Bolarum and its surrounding colonies are demanding that the government turn Macha Bolarum Market into a Model Market. They used social media to reach out to the government, saying it would help many vendors who sell vegetables. They also demanded widening of the market road.



"I urge the state government to modernise the Bolarum market, as this market does not offer any comfortable environment to vendors as well as customers. Even the connected road to market is in a bad condition, especially during the monsoon. Rainwater gushes out onto the roads, causing hardships to locals and commuters," said Murali Krishna , working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association, (FNBC).

"Macha Bolarum market is the oldest market since the British era. We as residents want the market to have modern facilities and also the adjacent road to be widened. There are more than 100 vegetable vendors who sell vegetables on a narrow road and also due to the narrow road it is causing traffic chaos in the area. As even there is no officer deployed in the market, to look after the well being of the market. Many times we have requested GHMC officials to modernize market but no action was taken till now," said Rajsheakar Reddy, General Secretary, FNBC.

"Though the pandemic has made social distancing mandatory, there is so much congestion due to lack of proper facilities. There are no washrooms for vendors, no proper parking space, no sheds and no proper pathway to walk. We want it transformed just like Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar," said Ramesh, a resident of Bolarum.