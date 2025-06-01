Seethakka chairs review meet

Mancherial: Panchayat Raj and District In-charge Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) said that the authorities should take collective steps to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes provided by the government reach everyone who is eligible.

On Saturday, at the conference hall of the Integrated District Offices in Naspur, Mancherial, along with the Collectors of Mancherial, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Adilabad, and Nirmal, and others she held a review meeting on Bhu Bharathi, Indiramma Indlu, Yasangi paddy procurement, and Kharif cultivation preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister assured that the soaked paddy will be purchased as per the rules and that the farmers need not worry. “Revenue conferences will be held in all mandals from June 3 to 20 and applications on land issues will be received under Bhu Bharati Act,” she said.

The Minister instructed the officials to prepare for Kharif-2025 cultivation, take steps to ensure that seeds and fertilizers are available as required due to the arrival of the southwest monsoon, and take strict action against those who sell them at high prices and create artificial shortages.

In view of the commencement of the Academic year on June 12, the Minister suggested that schools and hostels should be prepared, that special attention should be paid to Anganwadi centers and chickpeas be given to adolescent children for nutritional purposes.