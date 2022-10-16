Seethakka plays drums to woo voters in Munugodu

Munugodu: With Munugodu bypoll around the corner, the politicians from all parties are doing their best to vie voters with promises, sentiments and not to forget entertainment. The ruling TRS and opposition parties are actively taking part in the election campaign for Munugodu by-polls. Leaders are not leaving any stone unturned to woo the voters to cast their vote for their parties. Congress Mulugu MLA Seethakka participated in the election campaign in Nampally Mandal, Munugodu in support of the party's candidate Palvai Sravanthi. During the campaign, MLA Seethakka played the drums and danced along with the artists and now the video is going viral on the internet.



MLA Seethakka took to her Twitter handle and shared the video and she wrote as "Joined hands with the local Munugod-u cadre walked with them door to door, when asked to dance showed my style with drums, going to very house in Nampally Mandal and asking votes for congress candidate."



Earlier, the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi while addressing the voters during the campaign broke out and remembered her father Palvai Govardhan Reddy and asked to cast their votes to her.

IT Minister KT Ramamrao had promised to adopt Munugodu if the people support the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the bypoll