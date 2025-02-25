Self-Governance Day Celebrations at Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: Self-Governance Day was celebrated at Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Nagarkurnool, with great enthusiasm. As part of the event, young students took on various administrative roles—Nandini served as the Collector, Ritika Reddy as the Joint Collector, Aaradhya as the MEO, Manishankar as the MRO, and Namruth as the MPDO. Hansi took charge as the Principal, while Harini and Lakshmi Priya served as Vice Principals.

The event was graced by the presence of School President Vasa Ramesh Babu, retired MEO Somishetti Sridhar, School Secretary Praveen Reddy, Treasurer Seshireddy, and committee members Manepalli Sridhar and Shiva Rao. Advisory committee members Balaji and Srikanth also attended the event.

Additionally, School Principal Smt. Prasanna Lakshmi, along with Matajis and faculty members, participated in the program, making it a successful and memorable occasion.