Seven new judges to Telangana HC

President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday approved appointment of new judges to Telangana high court. A gazette notification was released for the appointment of the judges that include four women judges.



Senior district judges Perugu Sri Sudha, Dr. Chillakuru Sumalatha, Dr Gurijala Radharani, Munnari Lakshman, Nunasavat Tukaramji, Addula Venkateshwar Reddy were elevated as high court judges. Judicial member and member of Income Tax department appellate tribunal authority Madhavi Devi has also been promoted as HC judge.



The new judges are likely to swear-in after the completion of Dasara holidays to high court.



Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to accord permission to the Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to administer oath to the new judges.



This was the first time that the judges have been promoted as high court judges after the formation of state.

