Severe Heat Hits Telangana, Hyderabad Crosses 41°C for First Time

Northern Telangana is facing intense heat as temperatures soared above 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, marking the first such occurrence this year. The heat wave has affected several districts, with Adilabad recording the highest at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Asifabad and Nirmal at 43.8 degrees Celsius, and Mancherial at 43.7 degrees Celsius. Other areas, including Jagitial, Sircilla, and Peddapalli, also witnessed temperatures crossing 43 degrees Celsius.

The intense heat also spread to Hyderabad, where the temperature surpassed 41 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. Key locations in the city, such as Banjara Hills, Musheerabad, Gajularamaram, and Habsiguda, all reported temperatures of 41.5 degrees Celsius or higher, with Charminar and Khairtabad closely following at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is exactly in line with the normal temperature for this time of year. The minimum temperature during the same period was 25.9 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 degrees Celsius above the usual normal.

7-Day Weather Forecast:

April 21, 2025: Minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms.

April 22, 2025: Minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy with haze.

April 23, 2025: Minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. A partly cloudy sky with haze is expected.

April 24, 2025: Minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. Expect a partly cloudy sky with haze.

April 25, 2025: Minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning development.

April 26, 2025: Minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. A partly cloudy sky with a chance of rain or thunderstorms is likely.

April 27, 2025: Minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. The sky will be generally cloudy with a chance of rain or thunderstorms.