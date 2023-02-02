SHE Shuttle bus with DSM launched

Rangareddy: Cyberabad Police commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday flagged off the SHE Shuttle bus from the premises of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to the sources, this bus is supported by DSM from their CSR funds and DSM was represented by its leadership team, Manoj Kalra, senior vice president GBS and Amlu Challagonda, Director, purchasing shared services. This bus runs from Lingampally MMTS station to WIPRO circle. This bus would provide last mile connectivity from Lingampally MMTS to Wipro circle, enroute covering many IT & ITes companies & IT Parks. This is the 14th She Shuttle launched by SCSC for the benefit of women employees.

Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Narayana Naik, Krishna Yedula, Secretary General, SCSC and other SCSC EC Members were also present.