Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: In a tragic mishap two young siblings reportedly killed after the bike in which they were travelling rammed into a truck from behind. This mishap took place on Friday along the outer ring road between Karunapuram and Rampur.



The siblings identified as Sumit Reddy and his sister Pujitha Reddy from Nagaram village in Hasanparthy mandal were trapped beneath the lorry and died on the spot.

Dharmasagar police shifted the bodies to MGM mortuary for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Similarly, a tractor driver died when his vehicle accidentally fell into a well while ploughing an agricultural field at Lingapuram village in Chennaraopet mandal in the district on Friday.

The victim, Ajmera Keema, was maneuvering the tractor in reverse, when the tractor fell into the well. Keema died on the spot as he drowned in the well alongside the submerged tractor.

The local police were trying to bring out the body as well as the tractor. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on.