Siddipet: Top cop all praise for personnel

Siddipet: Police Commissioner D Joel Davis on Wednesday appreciated all the officials and staff for ensuring peaceful conduct of elections in Gajwel, Husnabad, Dubbaka and Cheryala municipalities.

He also thanked people and people's representatives for their timely cooperation. He said ballot boxes and polling material had been shifted to strong rooms. "Armed reserve police are on bandobast duty. ACP will be inspecting the strong rooms," he added.