Silk sarees to be presented to 26 temples during Bonalu festival: Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has informed that on behalf of the State government, silk sarees will be presented to 26 temples this time in twin cities during the Ashadam Bonalu festival celebrations which begin on June 22.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Labour Minister Malla Reddy and GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijaya Laxmi held a meeting with officials at the Secretariat here on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Bonalu festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government had earmarked Rs.15 crores for the upcoming Bonalu festival and the financial assistance would be given to all the temples one week in advance before the commencement of the Bonalu festival.

"Last year, the financial assistance was given to 3,039 temples in the twin cities. This time also, the financial assistance will be extended to all the temples," the Minister said.

He further appealed to the representatives of all the temple committees to submit their application papers as early as possible for getting the financial assistance from the government.

During the meeting, the officials were directed to take elaborate steps to ensure the success of the Bonalu festival.

The officials were also informed that all the temples should be illuminated with colourful lights and cultural programmes should be organised at the noted temples during the celebrations.