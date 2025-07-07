Singareni CMD plants 500 saplings during Van Mahotsav programme

Kothagudem: As part of the State government’s Van Mahotsavam programme, Singareni CMD N Balaram set an inspiring example by personally planting 500 saplings o at Ramagundam-1 Area on Sunday.

Balaram has planted 19,570 saplings across 52 locations in Singareni since 2019, which have now grown into flourishing mini-forests.

Alongside the CMD, area general manager Lalith Kumar, other officials, employees, and union leaders also participated in the programme, planting an additional 500 saplings on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD emphasised that environmental protection is everyone’s responsibility, urging all individuals to plant at least three saplings in the available spaces around them and nurture them to grow. He stated that instead of leaving behind material wealth, the greatest asset we can gift to future generations is greenery through tree plantation.

He highlighted that Singareni has already planted over 70 million saplings across 14,000 hectares, which have now grown into large forests. As a result, the Singareni areas experience lower temperatures compared to other regions, a benefit achieved purely through plantation efforts.

The CMD mentioned that whenever new mines are opened or roads are expanded, trees that need to be cleared are not cut down but are relocated to other locations through the translocation method and replanted there.

He shared that he personally gives top priority to environmental protection and finds great happiness in seeing the saplings he planted develop into 40 mini-forests.

He stated that Singareni Collieries Company has set a target of planting 4.5 million saplings this year, with around 500,000 saplings already planted so far. He urged that the plantation drive be taken up vigorously across all areas.

General Manager Lalith Kumar urged everyone to follow CMD’s example and actively participate in the plantation drive.

The programme saw the participation of CMOAI President B. Mallesh, AITUC deputy secretary Maddy Ellayya, SEWA president Anita Lalith Kumar, area senior officials, agents, managers, workers, and union leaders.