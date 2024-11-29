Singareni Recruitment 2024: Notification for 64 Internal Job Vacancies Application Deadline Announced

Live
Just In
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced the recruitment of 64 Junior Survey Officer positions for 2024. The official notification for these vacancies has been released, and online applications are now open. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications until December 7, 2024.
The recruitment is for internal candidates, and the positions are specifically for Junior Survey Officers. Applications must be submitted online by the specified deadline. Additionally, candidates are required to submit a hard copy of their application by 5:00 PM on December 11, 2024. The hard copies should be submitted to the General Manager, Welfare RC, Khuttagudem Unit.
There is no upper age limit for candidates applying for these positions. However, applicants must possess a Mines Surveyor Certificate and have at least three years of experience working as a Mines Surveyor. Please note that applications will not be considered if the hard copy is not submitted by the specified date.
Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000. Of the 64 positions, 59 will be filled under the local category, with the remaining five positions being reserved.
Candidates can apply online through the official SCCL website at [https://scclmines.com/olappint552024/](https://scclmines.com/olappint552024/). Full details of the notification can be accessed in the attached PDF.