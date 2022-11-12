Singareni trade unions leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam, the Singareni trade union leaders have been taken into preventive custody.

National trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, IFTU as well as TBGKS had decided to block the PM's tour in protest against anti-Singareni and anti- workers policies of the central government.

To avert any untoward incidents, the Ramagundam police took trade union leaders into preventive custody.

CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, TBGKS Leader Miryala Rajireddy, CITU leader Rajireddy, INTUC vice president Dharmapuri, HMS leader Riaz Ahmed, APCLC leader Madana Kumaraswamy and others were among those detained.

Similarly, Leaders and activists of various trade unions were arrested in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Ramagundam, in Srirampur on Saturday. The unions had earlier declared that they would oppose the tour protesting the Centre's move to privatize coal blocks.

Leaders of recognized SCCL's trade union Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and many other unions were detained. They were housed in Jaipur police station. TGBKS general secretary M Raji Reddy and V Seetharamaiah of AITUC were among the arrested leaders.

Telangana Jana Samithi student wing district president Bachali Praveen Kumar, CPI town president Durga Raju, AITUC branch secretary Satyanarayana, Jafar of IFTU and CPM mandal secretary were taken into custody and were shifted to Mandamarri police station. Similar arrests were made in Bellampalli and Ramakrishnapur towns.

Meanwhile, coal miners staged dharna wearing black badges at the underground mines and opencast projects. They flayed for attempting to privatize coal blocks of Telangana. They alleged that he was allowing industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani to plunder the country's resources, while the public were bearing the brunt of price hikes of fuel and LPG cylinders.