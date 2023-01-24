Singireddy blames Congress for pending projects in Palamuru district

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday held the Congress regime in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh responsible for the delay in the completion of long pending irrigation projects in the old Palamuru district.

Responding to the comments made by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at a public meeting on Sunday, the minister said the Congress also created hurdles in the completion of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project by approaching courts. The cases were still pending in the Supreme Court.

Asserting that the Congress was daydreaming about coming to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections, Reddy said people will not vote Congress for rendering injustice to the Telangana region in the united Andhra Pradesh.

He pointed out that after TRS came to power irrigation was provided to 11 lakh acres. If the Palamuru Rangareddy project is completed, 24 lakh acres will be irrigated in two years. During the Congress regime, farmers sold land at Rs. 30-40,000/acre; now it costs crores.

According to Reddy, around 13 lakh farmers were benefited by the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the district. Other welfare scheme benefits were also reaching to lakhs of people in Palamuru, He said the fruits of Telangana welfare schemes were reaching every home. "People were enjoying directly".

"What is the role played by the Congress as a national party when prices were increasing due to corporatisation and privatisation and lives of the poor and middle class families are impacted? Peasants took to the streets against the farm laws. The Congress failed to play the Opposition role, Reddy said when BRS head KCR was fighting the Center and BJP in the country, the Congress was engaged in blaming Telangana and KCR.