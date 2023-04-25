Sircilla: Handloom artist weaves Sachin couple's image on silk cloth

Sircilla: Handloom artist Veldi Hariprasad from Rajanna Sirisilla district has created another wonderful art form.

On the occasion of the birthday of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the handloom artist wove a image of Sachin couple with threads. He presented it to Sachin's friend and former Indian cricketer Chamundeshwari Nath.

He along with Chamundeshwari Nath will deliver the art piece to Sachin during his birthday celebrations in Goa.

It took 20 days for Hariprasad to design it. It is 47 inch wide by 60 inche long and it is woven with silver silk threads.

It weighs 290 grams and 170 grams of silver is added with silk threads and Sachin Tendulkar's silk clothes are also woven.