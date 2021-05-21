Sircilla: PMJJBY cheque handed over to kin of deceased

SIRCILLA: The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana (PMJJBY) has come as a solace to a family of a farm labourer, who died of an ailment, with the bank providing insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family in Boinpally mandal on Wednesday.

Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) had opened its branch in Boinpally mandal in October 2019 and so far, opened around 1500 accounts (customers).

Bojja Vajravva (45), a farm labourer, had an account in Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Boinpally mandal and paid a premium of Rs 330 per annum for PMJJBY as told by the bank officials.

She also paid Rs 12 per annum as premium for PMSBY for accidental insurance coverage. As she passed away due to natural death, Vajravva was eligible for PMJJBY scheme of Rs 2 lakh.

Accordingly, NAFSCOB, TSCAB and DCCB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao visited Boinpally branch on Wednesday and handed over the cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Srinivas, husband of Vajravva, in the presence of village sarpanch B Lathasri Shankar, branch manager Raghunatha Sharma and bank staff were also present.